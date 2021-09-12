Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,794 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Precigen were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGEN. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Precigen by 1,422.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 802,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after acquiring an additional 726,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 1,280.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 496,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 460,959 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,679,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.43. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. On average, analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Precigen news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $68,043.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 55,541 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $396,007.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,342,969 shares in the company, valued at $166,435,368.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,285,289 shares of company stock worth $7,911,737. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

