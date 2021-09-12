Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
PSZKY stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40.
Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Company Profile
