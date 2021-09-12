Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PSZKY stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40.

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna Company Profile

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA provides banking services. It operates through the Retail, Corporate and Investments, and Transfers Center and Other segments. The Retail segment comprises services for natural persons as well as small and medium entrepreneurs. The Corporate and Investments segment serves corporate clients and financial institutions.

