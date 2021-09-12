PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at UBS Group

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

PWSC opened at $33.64 on Friday. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

