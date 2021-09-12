PotCoin (POT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $477.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.59 million and $477.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,807.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.50 or 0.07427835 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.66 or 0.00400935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $648.53 or 0.01415783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00126917 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.98 or 0.00552265 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.28 or 0.00489623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.33 or 0.00341286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006704 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,702,098 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.