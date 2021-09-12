Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.29.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $473.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $499.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $483.92 and its 200 day moving average is $447.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

