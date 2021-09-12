Portland Global Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,237 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock opened at $158.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The company has a market cap of $126.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.09 and a 200-day moving average of $157.83.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.15.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

