Portland Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Portland Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 26,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.6% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 58,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Chevron by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,077,000 after buying an additional 48,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $96.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.60. The company has a market capitalization of $185.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

