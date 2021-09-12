POA (POA) Market Cap Achieves $10.69 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. POA has a total market cap of $10.69 million and approximately $229,197.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, POA has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.
About POA
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 291,585,460 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.