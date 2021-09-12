PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 134.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

