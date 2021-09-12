PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT opened at $92.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.96. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $48.02 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

