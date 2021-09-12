PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PEGA. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.20.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $133.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 833.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.70 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,042.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $146,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,067 shares of company stock valued at $276,335. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

