PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.2% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

HOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.41.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

