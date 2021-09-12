PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth $125,923,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of NetEase by 1,648.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,177,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,481,000 after acquiring an additional 950,350 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of NetEase by 2,229.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 465,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,106,000 after acquiring an additional 445,872 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 506.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,827,000 after acquiring an additional 359,858 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTES shares. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

Shares of NTES opened at $88.45 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.12.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $34.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.