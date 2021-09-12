Playgroundz Price Tops $0.0103 on Top Exchanges (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $294,629.93 and $1.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 78.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00069664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00128020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00180835 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,078.62 or 0.99885822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,197.94 or 0.07086049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.15 or 0.00926544 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.