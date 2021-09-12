PirateCash (PIRATE) Trading Down 8.4% This Week

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. PirateCash has a total market cap of $896,270.72 and approximately $2,547.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 35,604,570 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

