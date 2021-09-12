PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.63

Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.63 and last traded at C$4.46, with a volume of 23382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHX shares. ATB Capital upped their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a market cap of C$219.25 million and a PE ratio of 23.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07.

In other PHX Energy Services news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp purchased 500,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$2,250,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,250,000. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total value of C$31,395.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$313,590.55.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

