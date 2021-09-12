Phoenixcoin (PXC) Trading Down 12.4% This Week

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $114.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,299.12 or 1.00016490 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00073188 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008928 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.01 or 0.00874366 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.97 or 0.00439299 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.17 or 0.00313902 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00075567 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005908 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,228,450 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

