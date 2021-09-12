Phoenixcoin (PXC) 1-Day Volume Hits $111.00

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $111.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,994.40 or 1.00070876 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00059648 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008576 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.64 or 0.00875481 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.78 or 0.00426533 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.02 or 0.00320314 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00079448 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,218,400 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

