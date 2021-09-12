Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of PECO stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.89. 109,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,929. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $31.13.

PECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

