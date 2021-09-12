Peter N. Witty Sells 300 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) insider Peter N. Witty sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,005.00, for a total transaction of $601,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cable One stock opened at $1,985.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,978.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,869.15.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,253.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,619,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cable One by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 4.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 14.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

