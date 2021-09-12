Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PDRDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.03.

Shares of PDRDY stock opened at $44.43 on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

