Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,406 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $475.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $435.59 and a 200-day moving average of $386.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.01, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $263.35 and a 1-year high of $503.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.06.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

