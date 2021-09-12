Pavion Blue Capital LLC Trims Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in Phillips 66 by 273.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 35,853 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,894,000 after purchasing an additional 102,937 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.38. 2,477,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,331. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

