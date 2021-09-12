Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 391 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.2% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after buying an additional 714,173 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 396.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,568,000 after buying an additional 552,343 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,101,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,248,000 after buying an additional 533,710 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,093,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,617. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.18. The company has a market capitalization of $168.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

