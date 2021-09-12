Pavion Blue Capital LLC Buys New Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,554,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,428,000 after buying an additional 6,582,428 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 28.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312,447 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,713,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,563 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 14.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,523,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 30,124,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of PCG stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.31. 9,678,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,751,817. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,054.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.