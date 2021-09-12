Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $90.90 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $90.90 million and $22.00 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $31.28 or 0.00068291 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00074079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00129709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00182555 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,823.05 or 1.00048128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.93 or 0.07257328 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.96 or 0.00956234 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003025 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,906,337 coins. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

