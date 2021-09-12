Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

TSE:PXT opened at C$19.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 9.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$19.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.14. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.05 and a 12 month high of C$24.33.

PXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Parex Resources to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.50.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

