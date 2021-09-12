Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 8,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $117.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $125.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

