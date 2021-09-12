Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,936 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 35.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,883,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $561,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,458,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $233,975,000 after buying an additional 586,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $128,282,000 after buying an additional 212,119 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 13.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,336,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,219,000 after buying an additional 626,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after buying an additional 1,289,128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COG stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

