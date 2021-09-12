Parallel Advisors LLC Has $83,000 Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Equifax by 1,087.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Equifax by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Equifax by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

NYSE:EFX opened at $272.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.26 and a 200-day moving average of $226.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EFX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.42.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.