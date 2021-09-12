Parallel Advisors LLC Has $66,000 Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upstart alerts:

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,876,466 shares of company stock worth $383,267,700 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPST. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.45.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $270.46 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $294.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.73.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.