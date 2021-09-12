Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 224 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,785,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,383,000 after purchasing an additional 874,794 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth about $256,658,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,506,000 after purchasing an additional 239,044 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 143.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 860,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,505,000 after acquiring an additional 506,972 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 24.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 784,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,908,000 after acquiring an additional 152,770 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FCN opened at $134.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.06. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

