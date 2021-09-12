Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 76.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,975,000 after buying an additional 55,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth $2,031,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,894,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $178.98 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $133.51 and a twelve month high of $188.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

