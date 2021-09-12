Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $748,712,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 43,070.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,915,000 after buying an additional 284,263 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,010,000 after buying an additional 280,064 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,453,000 after buying an additional 202,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DPZ. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.39.

In other news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,799 shares of company stock worth $37,321,239. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DPZ stock opened at $510.87 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $510.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.23.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

