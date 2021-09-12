Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Price Reaches $5.45 on Top Exchanges

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for $5.45 or 0.00012050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00059402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.49 or 0.00162364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00014057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00043207 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

BUNNY is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

