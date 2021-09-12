Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $16,961,986.24 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $16,961,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $14,222,267.83.

On Monday, August 2nd, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $14,081,769.45.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $15,812,454.04.

NYSE PLTR opened at $26.28 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion and a PE ratio of -22.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

