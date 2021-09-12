Palace Capital Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) announced a dividend on Friday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PCA traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) on Friday, reaching GBX 246 ($3.21). 17,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,542. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.87 million and a P/E ratio of -20.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 257.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 246. Palace Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 280.57 ($3.67).

In other Palace Capital news, insider Stephen John Silvester sold 13,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total value of £33,857.20 ($44,234.65).

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

