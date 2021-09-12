PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Get PageGroup alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MPGPF. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PageGroup to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PageGroup from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.92.

MPGPF stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. PageGroup has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PageGroup (MPGPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.