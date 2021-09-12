Packaging Co. of America Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Packaging Co. of America has increased its dividend by 33.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Packaging Co. of America has a payout ratio of 47.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to earn $9.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

NYSE:PKG opened at $151.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.76.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

