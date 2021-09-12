Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will report $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the highest is $2.42. Packaging Co. of America reported earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $10.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

PKG stock opened at $151.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $102.76 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Packaging Co. of America (PKG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.