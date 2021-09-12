Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.120-$1.270 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,947. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.45 and a 200-day moving average of $91.36. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,780.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -92.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

