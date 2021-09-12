Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$50.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.40.

OVV opened at C$35.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.38 billion and a PE ratio of -3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$9.07 and a 52 week high of C$40.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.95.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

