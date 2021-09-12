Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt cut their price target on Ovintiv from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of OVV stock traded up C$0.70 on Friday, hitting C$35.94. The stock had a trading volume of 273,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.64. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$9.07 and a 1 year high of C$40.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.95.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.80%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

