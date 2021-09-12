Ouroboros (OURO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,096.00

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. One Ouroboros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ouroboros has a market capitalization of $3,129.67 and approximately $2,096.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00073496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00131083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00185325 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,364.45 or 0.07321733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,939.69 or 0.99974053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $442.62 or 0.00963235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official website is ouroboros-crypto.com/en . Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here

