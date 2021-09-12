OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Insider Sells $34,577.00 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $34,577.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at $386,775.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.63. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital raised their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after buying an additional 120,543 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $9,063,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $8,999,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $8,169,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,855,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

