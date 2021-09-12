Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,453 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,111,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 28.9% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $370,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 23.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $330,344,000 after purchasing an additional 892,082 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle stock opened at $89.68 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.96. The company has a market cap of $250.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

