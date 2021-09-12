Opsens (TSE:OPS) Shares Down 2.8%

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS)’s stock price fell 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.73 and last traded at C$2.73. 16,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 171,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.81.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Opsens in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Opsens in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, M Partners set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Opsens in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.12. The firm has a market cap of C$291.61 million and a P/E ratio of 390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99.

Opsens (TSE:OPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Opsens Inc. will post 0.020073 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Opsens (TSE:OPS)

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

