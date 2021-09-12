Oppenheimer Boosts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $95.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.50.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $72.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.18. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $14,638,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $115,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,100 shares of company stock valued at $30,622,763. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,732 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,608 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,410,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

