Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OTRK shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen cut shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $2,703,674.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $365,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,693 shares of company stock worth $9,717,934 over the last three months. 53.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ontrak by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the first quarter worth $361,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 199.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 121,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTRK traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,141. Ontrak has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $210.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.13.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

