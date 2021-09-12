OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OncoSec Medical.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONCS shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other OncoSec Medical news, CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 13,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $43,017.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in OncoSec Medical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 37,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OncoSec Medical by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 59,673 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in OncoSec Medical by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in OncoSec Medical by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONCS traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.10. 155,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,622. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $82.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.18. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

